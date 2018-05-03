Search

Bollywood spotting: Ronit Roy, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and other celebs

May 03, 2018, 02:39 IST | The Hitlist Team

Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai and other Bollywood celebs spotted. Here's a look...

Ronit Roy takes Rajeev Khandelwal
Ronit Roy takes Rajeev Khandelwal's invitation to the couch for a chat a bit too seriously

Other Celebs...

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor pose for pictures as they exit the screening of Big B and Rishi Kapoor's latest film

Swapnil Joshi and Makarand Deshpande

Did Makarand Deshpande surprise Swapnil Joshi by dozing off at an awards gala?

Ishan Khatter and Malvika Mohanan

Ishan Khatter bonds with co-star Malvika Mohanan at a Bandra restaurant. He doesn't mind being animated even when the cameras are off

Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy attempts to show off his swag on a bike. If his expression is anything to go by, the actor seems to have a tough time on it

Yami Gautam and sister Surilie

Konkona Sensharma tags along with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu for a movie night. Yami Gautam and sister Surilie are also there

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is seen at a restaurant with a friend for lunch. While we like the red and white striped dress, the larger-than-life flower has us baffled

The untold story behind these rare pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

