Bollywood spotting: Ronit Roy, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and other celebs

Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai and other Bollywood celebs spotted. Here's a look...



Ronit Roy takes Rajeev Khandelwal's invitation to the couch for a chat a bit too seriously

Other Celebs...

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor pose for pictures as they exit the screening of Big B and Rishi Kapoor's latest film

Did Makarand Deshpande surprise Swapnil Joshi by dozing off at an awards gala?

Ishan Khatter bonds with co-star Malvika Mohanan at a Bandra restaurant. He doesn't mind being animated even when the cameras are off

Rohit Roy attempts to show off his swag on a bike. If his expression is anything to go by, the actor seems to have a tough time on it

Konkona Sensharma tags along with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu for a movie night. Yami Gautam and sister Surilie are also there

Twinkle Khanna is seen at a restaurant with a friend for lunch. While we like the red and white striped dress, the larger-than-life flower has us baffled

