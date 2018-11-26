Bollywood stars hail 'magnificent' Mary Kom for 6th world championship gold

other-sports

MC Mary Kom's latest victory, which has led her to become the first woman boxer to claim six World Championship gold medals, is a testimony to women power and an example of how age and motherhood have not stopped her from chasing her dreams, said Indian film fraternity members, hailing the "magnificent" athlete's feat.

Mary Kom outclassed Ukraine's Hanna Okhota at the 10th AIBA women's boxing World Championships at the KD Jadhav indoor hall on Saturday. The star boxer, whose life had inspired the movie Mary Kom — starring Priyanka Chopra — courted congratulations galore from the actress, as well as celebrated names like Amitabh Bachchan and Aushka Sharma among others.

Here are a few tweets:

Priyanka Chopra: "Wow! Only you could do it!! What an achievement... Congratulations Mary Kom... It's a proud moment for the nation and you are and always will be my inspiration. Here's to magnificent Mary."

Amitabh Bachchan: "Mary Kom, what a huge honour you bring to the country... Six times gold medalist world championship! CONGRATULATIONS! I ever value your boxing gloves that you gifted me! They are my gold medals."

Anushka Sharma: "Congratulations champ! So proud to see you creating history, you are a wonder woman."

