Bollywood stars vent anger over slashing trees of Aarey Colony

Celebrities from Bollywood vented out their anger on social media after authorities began cutting down trees at Mumbai's Aarey Colony for a metro car shed, merely hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the move. Voicing his concern, actor Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter, "Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai."

Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2019

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who earlier joined Mumbai protestors to support their opposition to the decision by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority to slash 2,700 trees in the Aarey forest to make the metro car shed, expressed her anger on Instagram. She posted a screenshot of a few news articles writing "This is wrong and should not be happening" and "Mumbaikars wake up".



Pic/ Shraddha Kapoor' Instagram

Actor Dia Mirza who is a UN Goodwill Ambassador expressed her worry and tweeted, "400 trees have been cut in the dead of the night. As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can't you see they are UNITED by love!?! Love for nature. Love for our children and our future. #Aarey #ClimateAction #ActNow #ChangeIsComing."

400 trees have been cut in the dead of the night. As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can’t you see they are UNITED by love!?! Love for nature. Love for our children and our future. #Aarey #ClimateAction #ActNow #ChangeIsComing pic.twitter.com/7XCwSeaqDT — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 5, 2019

Richa Chadha, an environment lover too expressed exasperation over cutting trees at the Aarey Colony. "Why were trees cut in the dead of the night? Who gets rich(er) because of this metro car shed? Everything about this is shady from the get-go, including how the first signatures for the tree felling were obtained," she wrote.

Why were trees cut in the dead of the night ? Who gets rich(er) because of this metro car shed? Everything about this is shady from the get go, including how the first signatures for the tree felling were obtained. https://t.co/cnFgxgFmKK — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 5, 2019

"Such disappointing news on #AareyForest Cutting the trees in the night clearly shows even they know it's horribly wrong, inhuman. But we can compliment #GretaThunberg act blind n deaf to our own #Aarey n think we did our bit to the #environment," tweeted actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar. In another post, she shared a few lines written by Kaifi Azmi. Take a look:

#AareyForest this is truly incomprehensible

1.”Mumbai high court saying “Aaray is not a forest”

2.Sooo much urgency n diligence in carrying out a court order..

3.Those responsible can’t get away with a mere tweet of fake anguish #Aarey #Mumbai #Green pic.twitter.com/nkJcGGHx87 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 5, 2019

Other than B-town celebrities and political leaders scores of locals including environmental activists have been opposing the cutting of trees for the construction of the car shed of the metro station. They are demanding the relocation of the bus depot, which is a part of the Metro III project.

Meanwhile, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar had supported the metro project.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever