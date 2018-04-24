Bollywood tells Varun Dhawan on 31st birthday: Stay humble, loveable

Varun Dhawan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release October



Varun Dhawan

As Varun Dhawan turned 31 on Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Shoojit Sircar wished him success and expressed hope his innocence and humility alive.

Varun, who is the son of filmmaker David Dhawan, started his career as an assistant director to filmmaker Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan. He made his acting debut with 2012 romantic comedy Student of the Year and ever since he has featured in films like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Dilwale, Dishoom and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Varun is currently riding high on the success of his latest release October.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Priyanka Chopra: Happy birthday Varun Dhawan. Much love and laughter always! Have a wonderful year!

Anupam Kher: Happy birthday my dearest Varun Dhawan. May God give you all the happiness in the world. You are the bestest.

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan! I am sure you are having a great birthday already with all the love that 'October' has received! May you have an even more successful year ahead! Lots of love!

Juhi Chawla: Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan! Love and good wishes for your upcoming movies and a successful future ahead.

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan keep shining like the bright star you are. Big love.

Shoojit Sircar: Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan. No matter what happens keep your innocence alive.

Anushka Sharma: Happy birthday to the amazing co-star Varun Dhawan. Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with.

Hrithik Roshan: Happy birthday Varun Dhawan! Wish you the best. Always. All my love.

Badshah: Happy birthday Varun Dhawan love you too much broski.

Yami Gautam: Wishing you oodles of happiness and success! Stay this humble, lovable person that you always have been. Happy birthday Varun.

Bhumi Pednekar: Happy birthday Varun Dhawan. May this year be full of light, love and all things amazing.

Suniel Shetty: It's amazing to see how you are carving a niche for yourself Varun Dhawan May you achieve all you dream of! A very happy birthday! Stay blessed.

Kriti Sanon: Happiest birthday Varun Dhawan! Wish you a superb day and the best year ahead! Keep shining.

John Abraham: Happy Birthday! Varun Dhawan. I am one of the few who has seen you in your birthday suit.

Rajkummar Rao: Happy birthday dear Varun Dhawan. Keep flying high brother.

Sophie Choudry: Happy birthday to this cutie and my favourite Varun. You have already had such a special year as an actor here's hoping the rest of it is even more incredible! Wish you happiness, success, love, mad adventures and all the good things in life! Big hug and loads of love.

Armaan Malik: Happy Birthday Varun! Lots of love to you. This year and all the coming years will be yours.

Maniesh Paul: Happy birthday Varun Dhawan brother man! Stay happy and blessed.

Saqib Saleem: Happy birthday Varun Dhawan! Twinning with God by sharing the same birthday haha! Have a kick-ass one.

Rahul Dev: His journey from a "student" to a "man" has been studded with solid work. Happy Birthday to the one adorable and grounded Varun Dhawan! Stay blessed with more magic at the movies.

Also read: Varun Dhawan talks about his birthday plans, teaming up with Alia Bhatt

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever