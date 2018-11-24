Bollywood to make film on white collar crime based on the software industry

bollywood

Yet another scandal will rock Bollywood

Byrraju Ramalinga Raju

With real life stories proving to be sufficient fodder for the entertainment industry, yet another filmmaker is set to take a leaf out of history books to bring forth the story of the 2009 Satyam scandal. Reports suggest that the film will delve into the conspiracy surrounding the then-chairman Byrraju Ramalinga Raju's decision to put the company, and himself, under the scrutiny of investigators.

A sources tells mid-day, "There are several reasons why Raju made the decisions that he did. The public does not know the entire truth. The film will explore those details, and delve deeper into the conspiracy." The film has been penned by Subbu Peteti, and will be helmed by DAR Motion Pictures.



Vivek Rangachari

While DAR refused to comment on whether the film will be a biopic of Raju, Vivek Rangachari, from the company, tells mid-day, "We are making a film on a white collar crime based on the software industry. The film will be shot in Hyderabad. We are locking the director and the cast. Shooting will commence soon."

Co-producer Jaswir Singh adds, "Films are able to bring out facets of events that may have not been unveiled when the story first developed. We hope our film will do that."

The scandal

The controversy broke in 2009 after chairman Ramalinga Raju dropped a letter bomb on employees, investors and the government by confessing to falsifying profits close to $1.5 billion. In 2015, Raju was fined and given a prison sentence of seven years.

