Bollywood wishes fans on Navratri

Bollywood stars on Sunday took to social media to send in Navratri wishes to their fans and followers. The fun-filled Navratri festival, celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga, is celebrated in different ways across the country. Celebrating the onset of the festival, actress Kajol posted, "Gudi Padwa. Neet bol gadhva! Wishing everyone a very happy Navratri as well. :)"

Here's what the other celebs posted:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Happy Gudi Padwa and Happy Navratri to my #instafam from my family#blessings #celebrations #puja #faith #gratitude #instagood

Riteish Deshmukh: Glorious day & new beginnings wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Vasant Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navreh, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Nongmapanba God Bless!!!

Vivek Anand Oberoi: May Maa Durga empower you & your family with her 9 Swaroopa of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti and Shakti! May her blessings always be with all of you! Jai Mata Di! Happy #Navratri!

