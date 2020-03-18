Bollywood's efforts against Corona heartening

It was good to read that superstar Amitabh Bachchan cancelled meeting fans outside his residence, Jalsa, breaking the tradition this past Sunday.

Bachchan cancelled his Sunday meeting with fans due to the COVID-19 scare. Though Big B shared the news on social media, some fans did come to Jalsa only to find the gate shut.

Meanwhile, Bachchan has been roped in for a public information film by UNICEF and the Indian health ministry to spread awareness against the pandemic. "Be safe, be careful (sic)," he says.

This is a good move by the actor and a very responsible attitude. Hero worship has its place but it certainly cannot come at the cost of your health and at the risk of putting others in avoidable danger.

If you really want to show your adulation for any legend, respect the message that they send and adhere to rules.

Question any group that wishes to congregate. Is not meeting until it is truly safe a more mature response? When big groups get a green light, people can meet again.

So, this is for those who are still in a state of this-cannot-happen-to-us or all-this-is-exaggerated.

Do follow instructions; all non-essential gatherings should be stopped.

For some, flippancy and a don't-care attitude still rule. This is foolish and akin to burying one's head in the sand.

Whatever be the environment, the true test is to adapt to it.

This is akin to a great actor being able to essay different roles, just as a movie script demands. Extend consideration not just to yourself but others too.

It is heartening to see Bollywood pitching in with statements that push people to toe the government line. Given the absolute adulation they command, their high visibility, this is the 'dialogue' that resonates with many.

