Bollywood's new favourites Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan to host awards gala

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan have been chosen to host the Zee Cine Awards this year

Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan

In what could well be an indication of his rising stock in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal has been chosen to host the Zee Cine Awards this year. After a break in 2018, the awards show is scheduled for March 19. Joining him on stage will be the other breakthrough star of 2018 - Kartik Aaryan.

"While Vicky hosted another awards gala earlier this year with Ayushmann Khurrana, this is a first for Kartik. The hosts play an integral part of any award function. Vicky and Kartik have proved their mettle - while Vicky comes fresh off the success of Uri, the latter has become hot property after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It will be interesting to see their fresh pairing," reveals a source from the channel.

Kaushal and Aaryan refused to comment.

