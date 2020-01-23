Bollywood's political voice needs to be admired

Actor Soni Razdan set the cat among the pigeons with her tweet asking why Afzal Guru's statements against his investigating officer Davinder Singh, the suspended deputy superintendent of police who is now being investigated for his alleged links with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir, were not taken seriously. Opposing death penalty, Razdan had mentioned in the tweet that this was a travesty of justice. "...Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent..." she had added.

The 64-year-old actress said Singh should have been investigated when Guru's allegations surfaced. The tweet caused a stir. Her comments came on the heels of Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University to stand in solidarity with students who were attacked by a mob on the campus.

Before Deepika, actor Dalip Tahil had come out in support of amended Citizenship Act, saying the protest against the law at JNU was scripted. Bollywood seems to have found its political voice, irrespective of the stand the actors are taking.

They are shedding their clearly crafted image and risking film viewership to stand for what they believe in. For instance, Padukone's support for anti-CAA protesters was expected to adversely affect 'Chhapaak', because many had called for boycotting film, but the jury is still out on it.

Breaking the trend of keeping quiet and pretending to be apolitical, actors have now shown that they are not afraid of calling out anyone, even if it is the government. Given the obsessive following the film industry enjoys, it is important that the actors speak out on the issues that matter to the nation and its people.

We, the viewers/followers, must also listen to their words and make an informed decision on whether we align with that sentiment. All in all, it is important for prominent public figures to openly express their views and opinions in the current climate — it shows courage. And for the position the actors enjoy, their words matter, greatly.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates