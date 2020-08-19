Boman Irani: Never met my father, so photographs were the only physical memory of him

There are many untold stories of struggles in Bollywood that not many people are aware of. One of the actors whose struggles are not only inspiring but also intriguing is Boman Irani. Before becoming an actor, and that too in his late 40s, he was actually a photographer and this revelation was made by the actor himself in an interview recently.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he stated how photography happened and what was the reason behind the same. He stated, "I never met my father, so a few cameras and negatives were the only physical memories of him. His was not the first camera I used, though, because they used to be bulky. I got myself a basic camera so that I could do sports photography."

He added, "Photography taught me patience. It taught me that art has an expression. I found a lot of solace, patience and discipline. It was a stepping stone to what I eventually wanted to do. Everything I want to express, started from photography."

Irani was seen in films like Boom and Darna Mana Hai in 2003 but his recognition began from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. that came out in the same year. The actor is known for films like Veer-Zaara, Bluffmaster, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Khosla Ka Ghosla, 3 idiots, Well Done Abba, Parmanu, and Sanju. He's also known for his comic roles in films like Heyy Babyy and the Housefull series. He has also been seen as the villain in films like Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Don, and Don 2.

He's now gearing up for 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, both starting Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

