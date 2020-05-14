Boman Irani proposed to wife Zenobia on their first date; says it was love at first sight

Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia Irani have two sons - Danesh and Kayoze - and have been married for 35 years now. Still, the love between the couple is evergreen and their love story will bring a smile to your face.

In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Boman Irani spoke about how his first date with wife Zenobia went, and how he proposed to her on the first date itself. Talk about love at first sight! Boman Irani shared, "It was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into my Wafer Shop. She made my day with just minutes of conversation. Soon, she began visiting every day and I knew she liked me too – I mean, who needs so many wafers?"

He further said, "Across-the-counter chats turned into calls–we'd talk about everything. But during her BSC exams, her dad said, 'If you don't mind, please don't call for a month, she's getting distracted!' It was tough, but it cemented my feelings..."

Talking about their first date, and this is most funny and interesting, Boman shared, "Finally, after her exams, we went on our first date. But before we even got the menus, I blurted, 'I think we should get married!' Kids these days will think I was bonkers but I didn't need to 'figure it out'. I knew she was the one. You know what she said next? 'Ya, of course. Oh, wait! I forgot my umbrella.' I'd just proposed & that's what she said! She thought it was raining when it was just the sound of a Sizzler plate!

How adorable is this story? Better than many Bollywood film romances, don't you think so?

Several Instagram users commented on the post with lovely messages for the actor and his amazing wife. One wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I've ever read!!! I always loved Boman Irani and now there's proof why" while another said, "That is really cute and pure!"

On the work front, Boman Irani will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, co-starring Ranveer Singh and a host of other brilliant actor, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, another Ranveer Singh film.

