Boman Irani welcomes second grandchild, posts sweet message on Twitter

Boman Irani has become a grandfather for the second time. The actor posted a nice message on Twitter congratulating the parents of the baby girl

Boman Irani.

Boman Irani has become a proud grandfather again! His son Danesh and daughter-in-law Reah have welcomed their second bundle of joy -- a baby girl. The thrilled grandfather took to Twitter on Friday evening to announce the arrival of the newborn. Here's congratulating the parents and Boman for the new addition to their family!

There is nothing sweeter and warmer in the world than holding a newborn baby girl in your arms that will soon call you Grandpa!

Love you more and more my son @Daneshirani and my darling daughter @reah26. pic.twitter.com/ZfWPkIvSd8 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) February 8, 2019

Boman posted a black and white photograph of Danesh and Reah, and captioned it: "There is nothing sweeter and warmer in the world than holding a newborn baby girl in your arms that will soon call you Grandpa! Love you more and more my son Danesh Irani and my darling daughter Reah."

Danesh and Reah tied the knot in 2011. The two welcomed their first born, a son, in 2016. The 59-year-old actor and his wife Zenobia also have another son, Kayoze Irani, 31, who is an actor and has featured in films such as Student of The Year and Youngistaan.

On the work front, Boman will be seen in Housefull 4 and has been roped in for the upcoming biopic titled PM Narendra Modi. He also launched his production house called Irani Movietone in January 2019.

