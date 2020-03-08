Bomb blast survivor, artisan, mason, mushroom farmer: Meet the women who took over Narendra Modi's Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last week that seven women would be taking over his social media accounts on Women’s Day. Among the panel of women posted on behalf of the prime minister is a bomb blast survivor, a water activist, food activist, mason who builds toilets for the poor, craftswoman, artisan and a mushroom farmer.

The prime minister shared brief videos of the women on his Twitter and Instagram pages and their achievements on his Facebook page. The achievements were shared under #SheInspiresUs. Let’s know about them in detail.

Sneha Mohadass, Founder of 'Food bank India'

Sneha Mohadoss, from Chennai, started an initiative called Foodbank India, taking inspiration from her mother. She works with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to eradicate hunger. The activist said that she took over the prime minister’s Twitter handle to spread awareness about on the need to remove hunger. In her introductory tweet, she said, "You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor."

You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor.



Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/yHBb3ZaI8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Malavika Iyer, Bomb blast survivor

Malvika Iyer survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13 that blew off her hands and severely damaged her legs. She is a motivational speaker, disability activist and a model. She said in one of the tweets, "Giving up is never an option. Forget your limitations and take on the world with confidence and hope." She believes that education is indispensable for change. We need to sensitize young minds about discriminatory attitudes. We need to show people with disabilities as role models instead of showing them as weak and dependent.

Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give to ourselves. We can’t control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters most.



Know more about me and my work- @MalvikaIyer #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/T3RrBea7T9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Arifa, artisan from Jammu and Kashmir

Arifa Jaan from Kashmir had always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir as, according to her, this was a means to empower local women. She said that the prime minister’s initiative boosted her morale and it will help her work harder for the betterment of craft as well as the artisans all over Kashmir. She feels that it is important for more women to focus on becoming self-reliant and help other women.

I always dreamt of reviving the traditional crafts of Kashmir because this is a means to empower local women.



I saw the condition of women artisans and so I began working to revise Namda craft.



I am Arifa from Kashmir and here is my life journey. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/hT7p7p5mhg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Kalpana Ramesh, water conservator

Introducing herself, Kalpana Ramesh said "be a warrior but of a different kind. Be a water warrior". She believes that small efforts can make a big impact. Urging people to become problem solvers, she said, "With a firm resolve, the impossible can emerge. We can bring a change in the communities with collective action on how we manage water resources."

Be a warrior but of a different kind!



Be a water warrior.



Have you ever thought about water scarcity? Each one of us can collectively act to create a water secure future for our children



Here is how I am doing my bit. @kalpana_designs pic.twitter.com/wgQLqmdEEC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Vijaya Pawar, craftswoman

Vijaya Pawar promotes handicrafts from the Banjara community of rural Maharashtra. She has been working on this cause for the last 2 decades with assistance from a thousand more women.

You have heard about handicrafts from different parts of India. My fellow Indians, I present to you handicrafts of the Banjara community in rural Maharashtra. I have been working on this for the last 2 decades and have been assisted by a thousand more women- Vijaya Pawar pic.twitter.com/A3X47245E3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

Kalavati Devi, mason

She is not your ordinary mason. Devi has collected money to build toilets for those who could not afford to have one. Believing that hygiene is important for maintaining a good health to he said if you want to achieve something, do not look back and ignore the bitter words of people.

"The place where I used to live, had filth all around. But there was a strong belief that through cleanliness we can change this situation. I decided to convince people. Collected money to build toilets," she said.

Veena Devi, mushroom farmer

Fondly known as 'Mushroom Mahila,' Veena Devi of Munger in Bihar proved that where there is will, there is a way. She did not allow lack of space to create hurdles in her plan to cultivate mushrooms and grew the crop under her bed. "Everything can be achieved by will. My real recognition came from cultivating one kilo of mushrooms under the bed. This not only made me self-sufficient, but gave a new life by increasing my confidence," she said.

The prime minister shared brief videos of the women on his Twitter and Instagram pages and their achievements on his Facebook page. The achievements were shared under #SheInspiresUs that received many praises from netizens.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates