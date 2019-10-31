MENU

Bombay Bol: Aditi Mittal, explains

Published: Oct 31, 2019, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Magajmari means "to scramble your brains", but can also be used to imply hard labour gone futile

Magajmari

Meaning: The usage of the word depends on its context. Magajmari means "to scramble your brains", but can also be used to imply hard labour gone futile. My mother uses it while shouting at me. She has been a Mumbaikar, and works in television production. Sometimes when she's frazzled, she shouts at me in perfect Mumbai slang, So, when I'm troubling her, she's like, "Aditi, tera magajmari khatam hi nahin."

Aditi Mittal is a comedian, writer and actor

