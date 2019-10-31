Bombay Bol: Aditi Mittal, explains

Magajmari

Meaning: The usage of the word depends on its context. Magajmari means "to scramble your brains", but can also be used to imply hard labour gone futile. My mother uses it while shouting at me. She has been a Mumbaikar, and works in television production. Sometimes when she's frazzled, she shouts at me in perfect Mumbai slang, So, when I'm troubling her, she's like, "Aditi, tera magajmari khatam hi nahin."

Aditi Mittal is a comedian, writer and actor

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates