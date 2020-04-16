Bombay Bol: Akarsh Khurana, explains

Vaande

It's tough to say where this word comes from but it's been a part of my vocabulary for years. It's also one of the "Bombay" words I use most. It translates into problems, or hard scenes. It's also particularly relevant in these times since people are worried that in this lockdown, "supplies ke vaande hai."

Akarsh Khurana is a theatre producer, director and actor

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news