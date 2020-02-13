Search

Bombay bol: Anirban Dasgupta explains

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 10:44 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

It's the best way to describe happiness. Something nice happened? Full hawa. You got a job? Full hawa. No traffic on Elphinstone Road bridge? Fullest hawa!

Full hawa

Meaning: Full hawa is a term I picked up during my college days in Pune, and have heard it in Bombay as well. I think it's a pan-Maharashtra word. It's the best way to describe happiness. Something nice happened? Full hawa. You got a job? Full hawa. No traffic on Elphinstone Road bridge? Fullest hawa!

Anirban Dasgupta is a stand-up comedian

