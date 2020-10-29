Bombay Bol: Azeem Banatwalla, explains

Bantai

Meaning: This is a word that has evolved over the years to become one of the mainstays of the ghetto vocabulary in Mumbai. It's ordinarily used as an endearing substitute for brother or bhai, and has now found further resurgence with the advent of the city's hip-hop scene. Is it really a rap track if you don't say, 'Kya bolta bantai?'

Azeem Banatwalla is a stand-up comedian

