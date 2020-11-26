Bombay Bol: Dharmesh Parmar, explains

Ponchi

Meaning: I live in Naigaon, Dadar East, and ponchi is a term that people in my area use a lot. Everyone basically speaks in slang there; not just my generation, but elders too. The term means sorted or very nice. If someone asked me, 'Arre, bro, kal ka show kaisa tha?' I might say, 'Bro, ponchi tha.' People use it a lot in their daily conversations, but this is a term that not every Mumbaikar might understand, as these words change every two to three km, depending on the communities that live there.

Dharmesh Parmar aka Mc Tod Fod is a hip-hop musician

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news