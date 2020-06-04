Bombay Bol: Imaad Shah, explains

Ball talks

Meaning: Ball talks is a phrase that means made-up or exaggerated stories, or outright lies. The term describes the nature of most politicians in our country at the moment, and reminds me of my childhood in Bombay. It’s interchangeable with ‘raags’ and is used in sentences like, ‘Ey, don’t give ball talks, men.”

Imaad Shah is an actor and musician

