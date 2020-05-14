Bombay Bol: Kajol Srinivasan, explains

Jaam and troffik

The word is heard when you ask your auto driver to take you through a shorter route, and he says, "Nahin madam, us raste pe bahut jaam hain." The number of a's in 'jaam' indicate the seriousness, which he knows intuitively without referring to Google Maps. If you argue, he brings out the next word — 'troffik', as in, "Aaj kal, yeh troffik bahut badh gaya hai."

