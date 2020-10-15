Bombay Bol: Mehak Mirza Prabhu explains

Vaat lag gayi

Meaning: The literal translation is, "I/we are screwed." It signifies the ultimate realisation and acceptance of defeat. For instance: "We got caught lying; vaat lag gayi!" It can also be used to express extreme tiredness. "I did so many Zoom meetings today, ki vaat lag gayi." Having been born in Mumbai, it's tough to recollect the first time I heard it, but I must have definitely said it the first time after appearing for a history exam. It's also commonly heard after one gets off a crowded local train on a hot summer day.

Mehak Mirza Prabhu is a storyteller, writer and mentor

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news