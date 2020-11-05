Search

Bombay Bol: Murzban F Shroff, explains

Updated: 05 November, 2020 08:28 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Thoda adjust kar lo

Meaning: Let's not go by the book, let's accommodate each other. A delightful phrase often heard in the overcrowded compartment of a Mumbai local, where space is made to accommodate a fourth person although the rules allow for only three per seat. The phrase is often used in other areas of life, to accept limitations of service or some degree of circumstantial inconvenience, and reflects plainly the generous nature of Mumbaikars."

Murzban F Shroff is a writer

