Bombay Bol: Naezy aka Naved Shaikh explains

Aafat

The word that typifies Bombay for me is 'aafat'. It means, 'woh pareshaniya jo achanak se aa jati hain' — problems that arise all of a sudden. I have had them all though my life, even before I got into hip-hop. Even the current lockdown is an aafat of sorts, lekin jo bhi ho raha hai, mujhe pasand bhi aaraha hai.

