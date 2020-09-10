Bombay Bol: Nidhi Goyal, Explains

Chaalu

Meaning: Like me, this word too was born and bred in aamchi Mumbai, and has found a strong foothold. This word changes meanings with the context like a chameleon means cunning or smart. It can be derogatory and complimentary too; it depends. But for women like me who are outspoken, who challenge systems and powers-that-be, this term can be sometimes used in popular lingo to diss our characters.

Nidhi Goyal is an activist, comedian and pav-bhaji lover

