Bombay Bol: Raell Padamsee, explains

Lukkha

Commonly used in the city, the word refers to someone who has no work and tons of time to waste. I've heard it in the vocabulary of college kids. The term can also be used to describe a loser. Personally, I say it while watching cricket on the telly — for instance, when any of my friends are cheering for the opposition, I tell them, "Don't be such a lukkha. Join our gang of cheerers!"

Raell Padamsee is a theatre director and producer

