MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Bombay Bol: Roshan Abbas, explains

Published: Oct 17, 2019, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team |

When I first heard it in conversation, I used to think people were talking of kanda (onion)

Roshan Abbas
Roshan Abbas

Wanda nahin

Meaning: Typical to the city, a literal translation of the phrase wanda nahin / nai is, "no tension or worry not". When I first heard it in conversation, I used to think people were talking of kanda (onion)! So, if you cannot locate a place, or are dealing with an issue that requires immediate attention then the other party would tell you, "wanda nahin." To conclude, it's just the local lingo for "chill".

Roshan Abbas is a radio jockey, author, theatre actor, and director

 

 

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai guide

Don't miss the Butterfly festival in Mumbai this weekend!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK