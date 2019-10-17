Bombay Bol: Roshan Abbas, explains

Wanda nahin

Meaning: Typical to the city, a literal translation of the phrase wanda nahin / nai is, "no tension or worry not". When I first heard it in conversation, I used to think people were talking of kanda (onion)! So, if you cannot locate a place, or are dealing with an issue that requires immediate attention then the other party would tell you, "wanda nahin." To conclude, it's just the local lingo for "chill".

Roshan Abbas is a radio jockey, author, theatre actor, and director