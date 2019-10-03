Bombay Bol: Sameer Kulavoor, Explains

Apun/apan

Meaning: While there's ample inspiration from Hinglish, the language of the city, this particular word dips into both the Marathi word 'aapan' meaning 'we' as well as the Hindi word 'apna' i.e. ours. And so, we arrive at 'apun' or 'apan' that takes the form of 'I' or the Hindi 'main'. After being associated with Arshad Warsi's character in the Munnabhai series, the word forayed into Netflix's hit series Sacred Games when Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "kabhi kabhi lagta hai, apun hi bhagwan hai."

Sameer Kulavoor is a visual artist

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates