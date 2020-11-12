Search

Bombay Bol: Tanmay Saxena, Explains

Updated: 12 November, 2020 08:37 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

It is an ice-breaker that helps people bond, share things that they otherwise wouldn't, resolve fights and even clear misunderstandings.

Sutta marte hain

Meaning: The phrase refers to stepping out for a quick smoke. For musicians, sutta marna can be a muse too. My earliest brush with the term was at band practices and at gigs where we waited for sound checks. Believe it or not, a lot can happen over sutta. It is an ice-breaker that helps people bond, share things that they otherwise wouldn’t, resolve fights and even clear misunderstandings. It also makes for a great creative process.

Tanmay Saxena aka Tienas is a rapper and music producer

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 12 November, 2020 08:22 IST

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK