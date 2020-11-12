Bombay Bol: Tanmay Saxena, Explains

Sutta marte hain

Meaning: The phrase refers to stepping out for a quick smoke. For musicians, sutta marna can be a muse too. My earliest brush with the term was at band practices and at gigs where we waited for sound checks. Believe it or not, a lot can happen over sutta. It is an ice-breaker that helps people bond, share things that they otherwise wouldn’t, resolve fights and even clear misunderstandings. It also makes for a great creative process.

Tanmay Saxena aka Tienas is a rapper and music producer

