Bombay Bol: Vishal Dadlani explains

Chhapri

Meaning: A low-level street thug, with elastic morals and abilities. The word basically refers to an errand boy. It is commonly used in slang to denote something or someone to be of poor quality, although it can also be ironically used to describe something that is fun, minus being self conscious like a dance or a groove.

