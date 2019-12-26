Search

Bombay Bol: Vishal Dadlani explains

Updated: Dec 26, 2019, 10:18 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Chhapri is commonly used in slang to denote something or someone to be of poor quality

Vishal Dadlani
Vishal Dadlani

Chhapri

Meaning: A low-level street thug, with elastic morals and abilities. The word basically refers to an errand boy. It is commonly used in slang to denote something or someone to be of poor quality, although it can also be ironically used to describe something that is fun, minus being self conscious like a dance or a groove.

Vishal Dadlani is a musician

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK