MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Bombay Bol

Published: Sep 26, 2019, 09:14 IST | The Guide Team

Quasar Thakore-Padamsee, explains the city slang

Quasar Thakore-Padamsee is a theatre director
Quasar Thakore-Padamsee is a theatre director

Khadoos

Meaning: Although its  informal and literal definition implies stubborn and snobbish behaviour, the word khadoos has also made its way to the cricketing world in the city. Here, khadoos, sometimes spelt as kharoos, describes a cricketer who appears to be unmovable with exceptional grit. Bombay’s batsmen are known to be very khadoos. Once they are at the crease it’s impossible to dislodge them.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbaiguide mumbaimumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Did Sobhita Dhulipala turn down Bigg Boss 13?

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK