Bombay Bol

Khadoos

Meaning: Although its informal and literal definition implies stubborn and snobbish behaviour, the word khadoos has also made its way to the cricketing world in the city. Here, khadoos, sometimes spelt as kharoos, describes a cricketer who appears to be unmovable with exceptional grit. Bombay’s batsmen are known to be very khadoos. Once they are at the crease it’s impossible to dislodge them.

