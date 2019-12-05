Bombay bol

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Khaali Peeli

Meaning: The long list of Mumbai-specific lingo is perpetuated through the city's burgeoning film industry — khaali peeli, for instance, is now an upcoming flick starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. The slang meaning "for no reason at all", is used in the context of stressing over something that can be easily accomplished. The term also features in the song Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai. So, khaali peeli rokne ka nahin!

