Bombay girl in Berlin

City-based singer-songwriter Radhapriya, recipient of Goethe Talents Scholarship 2019, talks about the experience as she readies to release her brand new single

Her people-centric videos and electronica music with an acoustic vibe set singer-songwriter noni-mouse aka Radhapriya apart from the current crop of musicians in the city. Just days ago, the 28-year-old was in Berlin, representing India at a music programme after having been selected for the Goethe Talents Scholarship 2019, an initiative for young musicians by the German cultural organisation Goethe-Institut and Berlin music festival Pop-Kultur.

Packed with studio visits, jam sessions and workshops, Radhapriya describes the 10 days as enlightening. "I've started looking at music and art in a different way. It was great to meet people who are going through the same struggles as you are as an artiste irrespective of where they live," she tells us, talking about the team of musicians from Egypt, Indonesia, Kenya, Brazil, Botswana, Pakistan, The Philippines and Colombia.



Noni-mouse aka Radhapriya jamming with Brazilian producer Marcioz in Berlin

"I met Rompiste Mis Flores, an electronica singer songwriter from Costa Rica, who is a great source of inspiration. Her aesthetic was amazing. There wasn't any time to pick up new techniques but what I did pick up was perspective, and how people approach their music. The emphasis on wanting their music to be bigger than themselves, their work to affect many people, and not in a mass-based or commercial way, makes a lot of difference when it comes to composing. And that's exactly what art should be focused on — it shouldn't just be about the artiste," she explains. She also noticed that the people there were far more willing to experiment and push the boundaries of music than musicians back home. "They put themselves out there without caring what people might think," Radhapriya says.



Noni-mouse aka Radhapriya

Musically, she got to experiment and play around with her live sound — something she has been working on. Her set comprised original content and some unreleased material that has been in the works. "People liked it, and told me that it was unique. That made my day," she shares.

Speaking of unique things, she also tells us that her music videos so far have been people-centric and experimental primarily because she believes involving different perspectives on the same thing enriches the project. "Sometimes, it may seem like an overkill, but at this stage, I would rather play around than stick to a format. I have my whole life to do that," she conclu­des.

Radhapriya will be releasing a new single in September, a minimalist track that's a homage to the kind of music she grew up on and that got her into electronic music. So, expect a track that exudes both house and techno vibes in her unique style.

