Bombay Gold Cup: Customs register 1-1 draw against SCR

Mumbai Customs and South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad shared the honours as they played out a 1-1 draw in a hard-fought Group-D league match of the 54th All India Bombay Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, organised by the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited in Churchgate on Friday.

The visiting Secunderabad side rocked the Customs citadel in the fifth minute with Pratap Lakra scoring a penalty corner. However, their joy was shortlived as two minutes later Customs seasoned and reliable forward Jayesh Jadhav scored the equaliser.

Thereafter, both teams, in particular the local outfit missed some clear goal-scoring chances. The Customs outfit now have four points. The outcome of the concluding group encounter between SCR and Republicans on Sunday will determine whether Customs qualify for the semi-finals. SCR have to beat Republicans by a clear 3-0 goal margin to ensure a better goal-difference to progress to the Last-4.

