Bombay Gym billiards: Chawla enters semis

Oct 17, 2018, 07:20 IST | A Correspondent

Chawla, starting with a -325 handicap, was in great form and consistently struck the balls to sideline Elphinstone CC's Anurag Bagri (-140) by a 525-202 margin

Railway cueist Kamal Chawla stormed into the semi-finals of the Bombay Gymkhana Handicap billiards tourney yesterday.

