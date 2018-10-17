Bombay Gym billiards: Chawla enters semis

other-sports

Chawla, starting with a -325 handicap, was in great form and consistently struck the balls to sideline Elphinstone CC's Anurag Bagri (-140) by a 525-202 margin

Rep pic

Railway cueist Kamal Chawla stormed into the semi-finals of the Bombay Gymkhana Handicap billiards tourney yesterday.

