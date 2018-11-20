Bombay Gymkhana free cricket coaching trials

cricket

The Bombay Gymkhana, under its CSR initiative BG Cares, will be conducting a free cricket coaching camp for boys' U-19 and U-23, and girls' U-19 (Nov 21, 2018 to May 15, 2019) at the gymkhana ground with the support of the Amba Shree Foundation. For details, call 022-22070311.

