Bombay Gymkhana free cricket coaching trials

Nov 20, 2018, 09:46 IST | A Correspondent

The Bombay Gymkhana, under its CSR initiative BG Cares, will be conducting a free cricket coaching camp for boys' U-19 and U-23, and girls' U-19 (Nov 21, 2018 to May 15, 2019) at the gymkhana ground with the support of the Amba Shree Foundation

Bombay Gymkhana free cricket coaching trials
Rep pic

The Bombay Gymkhana, under its CSR initiative BG Cares, will be conducting a free cricket coaching camp for boys' U-19 and U-23, and girls' U-19 (Nov 21, 2018 to May 15, 2019) at the gymkhana ground with the support of the Amba Shree Foundation. For details, call 022-22070311.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

cricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
News of the Day
Mumbai: School Suspends Six-Year-Old Child For 'Punching' Teacher

Mumbai: School Suspends Six-Year-Old Child For 'Punching' Teacher