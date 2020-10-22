Bombay HC allows Jain temples to reopen dining halls 'Ayambil Oli Tap' festival

Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed Jain temples to reopen dining halls during the nine-day fasting festival 'Ayambil Oli Tap' from October 23. According to the court ruling, temples will have to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the state government for restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temples will, however, not be opened for devotees to offer prayers, the court clarified.

The Jain temples will reopen their dining halls in Mumbai to serve special food or lunch for Ayambil Oli Tap, a traditional Jain festival.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever