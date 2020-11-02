Bombay HC grants anticipatory bail to Bollywood actor's brother in harassment case filed by sister-in-law

A Bollywood actor’s brother was booked for outraging his sister-in-law’s modesty. The complainant is the estranged wife of the famous Bollywood actor. However, last week the Bombay High Court granted anticipatory bail to the accused on the grounds that the victim’s version of the incident appeared doubtful, reports Hindustan Times.

The complainant allegedly met the accused in 2003 and through him, she met the actor. They were in a live-in relationship before getting married in 2010.

After two years, their marriage starting falling apart as they squabbled frequently. In 2012 she started living separately.

The complainant alleged that the accused made lewd remarks against her and sought sexual favours. She also accused him of posting her morphed photos online in 2012 but the harassment stopped after Mumbai cyber cell got involved in the matter.

The accused allegedly stalked her between 2014 and 2016 and also illegally obtained her call records. She has alleged inappropriate behaviour from him as well.

However, Justice Sarang kotwal did not recognise her allegations saying, that her modesty was allegedly outraged in 2012, “However, she neither took any steps, nor made any allegations since the incident occurred in 2012 and a complaint was filed subsequently.”

The court also noted that after the last incident of harassment in 2019 when the accused reportedly gave her air tickets no complaint was filed for almost a year.

“In this view of the matter, the informant’s story appears to be doubtful,” said the court and granted anticipatory bail to the accused.

After actor’s estranged wife filed complaint at the Versova police station, the accused was booked under sections 354 (assault or use of force with an intent to outrage modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

