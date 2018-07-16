Bombay HC imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Hotel Leela for forum-hunting

The bench imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the hotel and directed it to deposit the amount within four weeks

Representational image

The Bombay High Court today imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Hotel Leela Venture Limited for forum-hunting by seeking that their pleas, challenging eviction proceedings initiated against it by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), be heard by a single judge bench.

The AAI had, in February last year, issued an eviction notice to Hotel Leela Venture, which runs a five-star hotel near the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, for non- payment of dues.

The Airports Authority initiated the procedure to evict the hotel and reclaim 29,000 sq m land it stands on for non-payment of dues and flouting other terms of agreements. The hotel company had then filed two petitions in high court -- one challenging the notice and the other against the eviction proceedings.

It had also filed an arbitration petition seeking to amicably resolve the dispute. Initially, the hotel's counsels sought for all the matters to be heard by a division bench. The petitions were then placed before a division bench of Justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla.

However, the hotel's lawyer, Deepak Khosla, said today that the arbitration petition can be heard only by a single judge bench.

"The arbitration petition should be transferred to a single judge bench and the other two petitions should also be clubbed along with it," Khosal told the court.

The division bench, however, got irked with this and said earlier the hotel's lawyers had moved the high court's chief justice seeking for all petitions to be clubbed and heard by a division bench.

"This is a clear abuse of the process of law. This is forum-hunting (bench-hunting). We deprecate such behaviour by litigants," Justice Oka said. The bench imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the hotel and directed it to deposit the amount within four weeks.

The court also vacated an interim relief granted by it earlier by which it had stayed the eviction proceedings initiated by the AAI against the hotel before an eviction officer. "The stay on the eviction proceedings initiated by us before the eviction officer under Chapter 5 (A) of the Airports Authority of India Act has been vacated by the court today. This means the proceedings can begin," AAI counsel Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said.

According to the AAI, Hotel Leela Venture had defaulted on payments and also violated certain other clauses in their agreement. The AAI had initially asked the hotel to repay dues or hand over possession of the land. When the company failed to do either, AAI issued the eviction notice and later initiated the eviction proceedings.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever