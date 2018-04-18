Bombay HC: Police to conduct checks of noise levels at 3 Mumbai metro sites

A division bench of justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla gave the direction while hearing a batch of petitions seeking strict implementation of the noise pollution rules

Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday instructed the police to conduct a check at three spots where construction work for the Mumbai Metro III project is going on if noise pollution norms are being violated.

A division bench of justices A S Oka and Riyaz Chagla gave the direction while hearing a batch of petitions seeking strict implementation of the noise pollution rules. One of the petitioners, Sumaira Abdulali, on Wednesday told the court noise levels due to the construction of the third metro line (Colaba-Andheri-Seepz corridor) were very high.

Abdulali said she visited three spots - Churchgate and Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Mahim in the western part of the metropolis - and found that noise levels at the metro sites in these areas were above the permissible limits.

The bench then directed the police stations of the three spots mentioned by Abdulali to visit the metro construction sites under their jurisdiction and ascertain the noise levels.

"A report shall be filed by each of the police station on their inspection by next week," the court ordered. The government today filed an affidavit in response to concerns raised by the high court on the last hearing regarding protection of the identity of persons who lodge complaints of noise pollution.

The affidavit said the government would, within a month, issue circulars to each police station asking them to not divulge the name, phone number and other details of the complainant.

The bench accepted the affidavit and fixed April 25 as the next date for hearing the petitions.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

