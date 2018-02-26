Bombay HC refuses to defer Aadhaar-ration card linking deadline

Bench directs Maha govt to look into the problems faced by residents in the digitisation of ration card, and subsequently, in linking it to Aadhaar



Pic for representation

The Bombay High Court has refused to defer the March 31 deadline imposed by the Union government for linking Aadhaar to ration card. A bench of justices Shantanu Kemkar and Rajesh Ketkar, however, directed the Maharashtra government to look into the grievances of technological glitches faced by residents of the state in the digitisation of their ration card, and subsequently, in linking it to their Aadhaar card.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Nashik resident Aziz Pathan. According to the plea filed in 2015, the Maharashtra government issued a resolution notifying a scheme for digitisation of ration cards. The scheme was launched in compliance with an order of the apex court and was aimed at streamlining and bringing about more transparency in the public distribution system.

The scheme includes digitisation of ration cards, installation of electronic point of sale devices at fair price shops and issuance of food grains through biometric authentication. It stipulates including the beneficiaries’ Aadhaar numbers in their ration card database. However, according to the plea, several beneficiaries from Nashik district were facing problems in the digitisation of their ration card, and their biometric authentication.

Feb 23

Food supplies department asked to look into the reasons for mistakes in the digitisation process across Nashik

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates