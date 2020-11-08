Mumbai: Arnab Goswami denied bail yet again

Arnab Goswami, Editor-in -chief of Republic TV, could not get interim bail from the Bombay High Court on Saturday as well. The high court has reserved the order and said that since it was 6 pm on Saturday, they couldn't pass the order. But, the court assured that even regardless of the Diwali holidays, they will try and issue the order on the application as soon as possible. The high court also said that in the meantime, Goswami can appeal to the sessions court for bail. Goswami has been in judicial custody since November 4, argued Senior Advocate Harish Salve, senior counsel for Goswami in the High Court. A bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik of the high court has reserved the order after the hearing was completed.

When the court reserved its order, advocate Salve appealed to the high court to grant interim relief in the case, then Justice Shinde indicated that the court would pronounce order in the coming week. The Bombay High Court also issued a notice to the Maharashtra government on Adnya Naik's plea against police officers who closed the 2018 abetment case against Goswami.

Meanwhile, Alibaug session court, in the Raigad district, adjourned the hearing on the plea of the police challenging the order for judicial remand, instead of police custody, of the journalist.

