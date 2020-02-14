Bombay High Court's Senior judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

The second senior-most judge of the Bombay High Court, Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, has tendered his resignation. Justice Dharmadhikari told a lawyer in his court on Friday that he has tendered his resignation.

However, he did not specify the reason. He made the announcement when the lawyer, Mathew Nedumpara, mentioned a petition seeking for the court to hear it next week.

"I have demitted the office. Today is my last day," Justice Dharmadhikari told in the court. Nedumpara later said, "When the judge said he has resigned, I initially thought he said it in a lighter vein.

He is a very senior judge and his resignation comes as a shock," Justice Dharmadhikari, who was made judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, was in line to be elevated as Chief Justice.

