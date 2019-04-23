Bombay High Court seeks response from BJP leaders over hoardings

national

Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought response from BJP MP Poonam Mahajan, party MLA Ashish Shelar and corporator Alka Kelkar over allegations that hoardings and posters carrying their pictures were put up in the city without requisite permissions.

A bench of justices A S Oka and M S Karnik was hearing a petition filed by activist Zoru Bathena, who alleged that several illegal hoardings, banners and posters were put up by the BJP in Khar and Bandra areas of Mumbai.

As per the plea, the posters and hoardings had pictures of Mahajan, Shelar and Kelkar.

The bench directed Mahajan, Shelar and Kelkar to file their affidavits in response to the petition.

"The three respondents - Ashish Shelar, Poonam Mahajan and Alka Kelkar - shall file their affidavits stating if the municipal corporation's permission was taken before putting up the hoardings and banners," Justice Oka said.

The bench posted the petition for further hearing on May 2.

Mahajan is the BJP's candidate from Mumbai-North Central Lok Sabha seat, where she is pitted against Congress' former MP Priya Dutt.

Polling in Mumbai will be held in the fourth phase on April 29.

