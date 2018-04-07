Bombay Bombay High Court wants new MCA panel in place before June 30

The Bombay High Court yesterday, in its order regarding a writ petition filed by Nadim Memon



The Bombay High Court yesterday, in its order regarding a writ petition filed by Nadim Memon, stated that a new committee for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) should be in place before June 30 this year, according to the Justice Lodha Committee directions.

The HC-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) comprising retired justices H Gokhale and VM Kanade want to ensure the MCA does not further delay the implementation of the Supreme Court order of July 2016.

"The CoA shall endeavour to hold such a meeting by May 15, 2018 and complete the entire process, including the election to the New Managing Committee by June 30, 2018," the order stated. "The CoA shall supervise the management and administration of the Mumbai Cricket Association including in relation to distribution of tickets for IPL matches," the order added.

