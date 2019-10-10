Bombay Ka Boss: The quiz for a true-blue Bombaywallah

Today's theme: Historic milestones in October

1 On October 15, 1932, a Puss Moth aircraft carrying the first dispatch of airmail from Karachi arrived at the Bombay Flying Club's aerodrome in Juhu. Who

was the pilot?

2 This Art Deco cinema hall had its first show (Laurel & Hardy flick, The Devil's Brother) in 1933 after it was formerly opened by Governor Frederick Sykes. What is the name of this landmark that is still in operation?

3 In 1990, the Greater Bombay district was bifurcated to form two revenue districts. What were they called?

4 In 1864, Governor Sir Bartle Frere laid the foundations of a set of buildings that oversee the Town Hall. What was the name of this iconic cluster?

5 In 1865, this Municipal Commissioner lit the city's first gas lamps at Bhindi Bazar, Esplanade and Churchgate. Who was he?

