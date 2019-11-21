Bombay Ka Boss: The quiz for a true-blue Bombaywallah

Today's theme: Sports and the City

1 Against which side did the great Neville D'Souza score India's only hat trick in Olympic football?

2 Which coveted tournament is considered the ultimate title for school supremacy in Under-14 cricket?

3 This racing jockey has won over 100 Indian classics and a record six Indian Derbies; who is this czar of Indian racing?

4 Who said this of Tendulkar: "While Sachin took the elevator, I had to take the stairs"?

5 India won the Asian Games (1998) and Asia Cup (2003) under this mercurial hockey captain who played over 300 international matches for India. Name him.

Answers

1) Australia, 1956 Olympics in Melbourne

2) Giles Shield

3) Pesi Shroff

4) Vinod Kambli

5) Dhanraj Pillay

