Bombay Ka Boss: The Quiz For A True-Blue Bombaywallah

1) Referred to as Maulicha Dongar (Hill of the Mother), this historic basilica is thronged by followers from across faiths. Name it.

2) Tucked in a little corner off Clare Road, which church in Byculla was where the Governor of Bombay would originally attend service before his residence moved out from Parel?

3) Name the church that lent its name to one of the gates of the long-gone Fort, as Church Gate.

4 In the 1800s, the spire of which church was used as a landmark for ships heading towards Bombay Harbour?

5) Renowned architect Charles Correa redesigned Our Lady of Salvation Church in Dadar. Which famous artist did he invite to create the skylight?

Answers

1. Mount Mary Basilica

2. Christ Church

3. St Thomas Cathedral

4. Afghan Church (St John the Evangelist)

5. MF Husain

