Bombay Ka Boss: The Quiz For A True-Blue Bombaywallah
If you are true Bombawallah try to answer today's quiz, The them for today is Harbour Line Railway
1 Set up on January 1, 1915, what was the starting point of the Port Trust Railway meant to facilitate passenger and goods traffic from the Bombay Port?
2 Which railway station on the Harbour Line also lends its name to a type of building material used for some of Mumbai’s oldest landmarks?
3 Which world-famous atomic energy centre is closest to Mankhurd railway station?
4 Kings Circle station was named after Maheshwari Udyan (formerly Kings Circle Park) in its vicinity. Which British monarch was that park named after?
5 Which railway station would you need to alight at to head to Mazgaon Docks?
Answers:
1. Ballard Pier
2. Kurla stone (it was found in modern-day Kurla)
3. Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
4. King George V, 5. Dockyard Road
