Bombay Ka Boss: The Quiz For A True-Blue Bombaywallah

Updated: Jan 02, 2020, 10:03 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you are true Bombawallah try to answer today's quiz, The them for today is Harbour Line Railway

1 Set up on January 1, 1915, what was the starting point of the Port Trust Railway meant to facilitate passenger and goods traffic from the Bombay Port?

2 Which railway station on the Harbour Line also lends its name to a type of building material used for some of Mumbai’s oldest landmarks?

3 Which world-famous atomic energy centre is closest to Mankhurd railway station?

4 Kings Circle station was named after Maheshwari Udyan (formerly Kings Circle Park) in its vicinity. Which British monarch was that park named after?

5 Which railway station would you need to alight at to head to Mazgaon Docks?

Answers:

1. Ballard Pier
2. Kurla stone (it was found in modern-day Kurla)
3. Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
4. King George V, 5. Dockyard Road

