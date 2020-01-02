Bombay Ka Boss: The Quiz For A True-Blue Bombaywallah

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

1 Set up on January 1, 1915, what was the starting point of the Port Trust Railway meant to facilitate passenger and goods traffic from the Bombay Port?

2 Which railway station on the Harbour Line also lends its name to a type of building material used for some of Mumbai’s oldest landmarks?

3 Which world-famous atomic energy centre is closest to Mankhurd railway station?

4 Kings Circle station was named after Maheshwari Udyan (formerly Kings Circle Park) in its vicinity. Which British monarch was that park named after?

5 Which railway station would you need to alight at to head to Mazgaon Docks?

Answers:

1. Ballard Pier

2. Kurla stone (it was found in modern-day Kurla)

3. Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

4. King George V, 5. Dockyard Road

