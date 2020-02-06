Search

Bombay Ka Boss: The quiz for a true-blue Bombaywallah

Updated: Feb 06, 2020, 09:50 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

What is the term given to a horse who at the time of starting has never won a race other than a match or private sweepstakes at any recognised race meeting in India or in any other country?

Today's theme: Horse racing

1 What is the full form of RWITC?

2 The Mahalaxmi Race Course is modelled on the lines of the racecourse in which world city? (Hint: It's in Australia)

3 Who donated 225 acres of land to build the present site facing the sea at the time?

4 At a race in Mumbai, what is the minimum amount you can bet on a horse?

