Bombay Ka Boss: The Quiz For A True-Blue Bombaywallah

Today's theme: Trailblazing Indian women

1) The city's Crawford Market was renamed after Mahatma Jyotiba Phule; his wife played an equally important role in championing women's rights. Name her.

2) Which fiery national leader created the flag of Indian Independence in August 1907 at the International Socialist Conference in Stuttgart?

3) A lawyer and social reformer by profession, she became the first Indian woman to graduate from the Bombay University and was also the first woman to practice law in India and Britain. Who was this path breaking woman?

4) This actor of Australian origin was known for her daredevil stunts and action films in the early 20th century, a trend unheard of till then among women from the Bombay film industry. Name her.

5) In 1978, which senior lawyer became the first woman judge of the Bombay High Court?

Answers:

1) Savitribai Phule

2) Bhikaiji Cama

3) Cornelia Sorabjee

4) Mary Ann Evans Wadia aka 'Fearless' Nadia

5) Sujata Manohar

